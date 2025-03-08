Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts VSCO Q4 Earnings

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 6.4 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,856,000 after buying an additional 1,636,602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,256 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,861,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,693,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

