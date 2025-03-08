Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $13.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.84.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 183.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 117.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

