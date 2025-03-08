Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Trading 4.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.46. 16,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 25,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Price Performance
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile
Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.
