Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Trading 4.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.46. 16,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 25,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.28.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

