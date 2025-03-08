Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 12.7% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Sysco by 29.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 11.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,874,000 after acquiring an additional 672,940 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sysco by 7.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

SYY stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

