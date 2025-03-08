Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

SMFG stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,178.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.