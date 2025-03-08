Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading 11.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $3.07. 1,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Studio City International Trading Up 16.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.86 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Studio City International

About Studio City International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Studio City International worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.