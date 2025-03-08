Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March 8th (AEZS, AWX, BCOV, BGSF, BRKL, CAC, CALA, CCM, CS, FCAP)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, March 8th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

