Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March 8th (AEZS, AWX, BCOV, BGSF, BRKL, CAC, CALA, CCM, CS, FCAP)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, March 8th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.