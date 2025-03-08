Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,195,000 after buying an additional 788,892 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,381,934 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after buying an additional 544,169 shares during the period. Nepc LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,088,000 after buying an additional 704,809 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,545,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

