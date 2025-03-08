Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 88,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 23.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.