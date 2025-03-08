Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,907,000. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,471,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

