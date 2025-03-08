Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $336.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $321.93 and a one year high of $481.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.36.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

