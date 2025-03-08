Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $220.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.88 and a 52 week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

