Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 61,547 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1,076.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,267 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,547 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 658.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CFG opened at $41.66 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.