Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $245.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.94. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.11 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

