StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 701.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 5,542.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

StealthGas Price Performance

GASS opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

