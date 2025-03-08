Stantec (TSE:STN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$113.56 and traded as high as C$119.12. Stantec shares last traded at C$118.80, with a volume of 296,241 shares.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$134.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$113.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$113.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

In other news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$112.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$336,099.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

