SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 517 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Swedbank AB boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 884,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,978,000 after acquiring an additional 279,880 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 34,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 238,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after acquiring an additional 237,909 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 497,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after acquiring an additional 202,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $69,972,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.31.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CI opened at $321.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.89.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

