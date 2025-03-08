SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 20.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,275,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,669,000 after acquiring an additional 389,639 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,928.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 325,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,835,000 after acquiring an additional 320,416 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $53,184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 43.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,091,000 after buying an additional 193,839 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Insulet by 27.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,697,000 after buying an additional 163,388 shares during the period.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $251.81 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

