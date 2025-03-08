SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 239.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Windle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth $373,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Down 2.0 %

ETHE stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

Further Reading

