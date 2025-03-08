SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UJAN. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS UJAN opened at $38.75 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $223.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.33.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.