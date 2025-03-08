SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,635,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the previous session’s volume of 2,096,021 shares.The stock last traded at $29.99 and had previously closed at $30.01.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,112,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,443.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 307,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 303,952 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 543,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after buying an additional 46,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,460,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.