Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,168 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 121,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

