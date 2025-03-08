Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $30,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.16 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.89%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

