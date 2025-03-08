Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COOP. Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,244,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 145,767 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 496,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 132,970 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.88 and a 52 week high of $114.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.22.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

