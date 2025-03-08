Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 2,586 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,712,000 after buying an additional 2,344,020 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $9,895,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MT. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.90 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of MT opened at $33.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

