Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 160.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $180.32 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRS

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.