Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CDW by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CDW by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth $43,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in CDW by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CDW by 80.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

CDW Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $168.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.71. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $164.98 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

