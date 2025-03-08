SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

SITC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.61.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $694.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 8,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $133,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn M. Sweeney sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $58,554.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,934.28. This trade represents a 11.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock worth $2,791,693 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 483.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

