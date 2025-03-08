Short Interest in The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Drops By 12.8%

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,406,200 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the January 31st total of 5,054,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44,062.0 days.

Lottery Price Performance

LTRCF opened at C$2.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.16. Lottery has a fifty-two week low of C$2.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.45.

About Lottery

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in provision of gaming and entertainment services in Australia. It operates lottery and Keno games under The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

