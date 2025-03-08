Short Interest in The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Drops By 12.8%

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,406,200 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the January 31st total of 5,054,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44,062.0 days.
Lottery Price Performance
LTRCF opened at C$2.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.16. Lottery has a fifty-two week low of C$2.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.45.
About Lottery
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lottery
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- What is a support level?
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.