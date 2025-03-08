Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in February

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,500 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 670,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 593.5 days.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SVTRF opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $35.92.
Severn Trent Company Profile
