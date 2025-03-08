Seaport Res Ptn Reduces Earnings Estimates for NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NRG Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $8.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.59. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $8.94 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $88.02 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,074,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

