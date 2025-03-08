Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 232.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,277 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 159,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 105,846 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,552 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 86,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,022 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.46 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

