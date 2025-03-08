Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Holdings Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Schneider National by 80.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $6,327,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.85.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,346.64. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

