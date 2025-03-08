Scancell (LON:SCLP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.94 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11), with a volume of 298429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.45 ($0.11).

Scancell Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Scancell alerts:

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 EPS for the current year.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.