SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 10,700.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $173.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.02 and a 200 day moving average of $221.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.32 and a 12 month high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

