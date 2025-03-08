SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CORZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 6.83. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $6,004,122.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,042,798.32. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jordan Levy acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 306,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,164.87. This represents a 25.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,282 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,104. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

