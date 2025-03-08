SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $131,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,459,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,168,000 after buying an additional 314,004 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 597,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 460,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50,409 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,492,000 after purchasing an additional 152,249 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,696.56. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $9,781,722.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,134.22. This represents a 83.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,464 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,244. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $315.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $221.53 and a one year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.