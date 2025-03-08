SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Innoviz Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,805,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 810,731 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $0.74 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $100.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 321.53% and a negative return on equity of 87.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Innoviz Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.22 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

