SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,795 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,860,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 324,976 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 804.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 315,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 280,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of RKT stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

