SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $188.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.95 and its 200 day moving average is $212.64. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.86 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.30, for a total value of $6,107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,956.10. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total value of $6,159,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,440,089.10. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,629 shares of company stock valued at $30,866,419. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.