Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Savaria from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.57.

SIS stock opened at C$17.30 on Friday. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$15.88 and a 1 year high of C$23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

