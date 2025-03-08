Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $570.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $375.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.30. Saia has a twelve month low of $358.90 and a twelve month high of $624.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,299.34. This trade represents a 17.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,482.46. This represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Saia by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

