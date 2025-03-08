Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,575,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,540,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 451,377 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,105,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 430,432 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 462,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 234,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.94. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 971.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

