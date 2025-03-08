Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3012 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a 108.1% increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14.

SBR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.30. 52,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,365. The company has a market cap of $966.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $70.20.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,088.44% and a net margin of 96.72%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

