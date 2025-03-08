Ryan Fukushima Sells 20,000 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,286,129. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryan Fukushima also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tempus AI alerts:

On Wednesday, February 19th, Ryan Fukushima sold 2,868 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $234,803.16.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $792,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Ryan Fukushima sold 3,500 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $140,805.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Ryan Fukushima sold 120,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $5,101,200.00.

Tempus AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $91.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TEM shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,343,000 after buying an additional 3,141,487 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in Tempus AI by 17.8% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,846,000 after buying an additional 813,169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Tempus AI by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,352,000 after buying an additional 2,021,394 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tempus AI by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,352,000 after buying an additional 2,021,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,762,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,862 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.