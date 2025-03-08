Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises accounts for 3.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of Rush Enterprises worth $43,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,918.92. The trade was a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RUSHA opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

