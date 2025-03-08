RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 545.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,340,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 19,052.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,792 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 993,273 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after acquiring an additional 852,183 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $128.63 on Friday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $89.44 and a one year high of $135.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.78 and a 200-day moving average of $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.