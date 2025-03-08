Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Boosted by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 10.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $149,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.84 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

