Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Boosted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.24% of Roper Technologies worth $142,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after purchasing an additional 345,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,070,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59,278.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after buying an additional 279,795 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,382,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,811,000 after acquiring an additional 132,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ROP opened at $588.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $552.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.