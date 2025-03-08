Rocket Companies’ (RKT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 2.39. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3,429.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

